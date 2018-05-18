Man who shot at officers during Bankers Hill standoff sentenced to 20 years

A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21.
A man who shot at four police officers after holing up in his ex-girlfriend's condominium in Bankers Hill was today to 20 years in state prison.
Caltrans, San Diego Association of Governments members and other elected officials -- including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Sen. Ben Hueso and Assemblyman Todd Gloria -- Friday will highlight upcoming San Diego County transit projects to be funded by Senate Bill 1.
Police Friday were investigating a fatal accident between a car and a pedestrian in a Chula Vista intersection.
The Corky McMillin Company’s quiet plan to turn the historic North Chapel in Point Loma into a restaurant is being met with resistance.
Overnight and morning clouds continue to give us May Gray weather. Temperatures warm slightly this weekend.
The teen killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon has been identified as a student at Chaparral High School.
Outgoing San Diego State University President Sally Roush announced Thursday that the university will retain the Aztec moniker and create a more culturally sensitive version of its Aztec Warrior mascot.
Thieves on Thursday smashed the window of a popular North Park bike shop and rode away with several expensive bicycles.