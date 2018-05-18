Dad accused of leaving child in hot car can't be alone with kids if he gets bond

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Texas father was arrested this week after police said he left his baby daughter in a car on a day when temperatures soared to record highs.
Gene Curry, 24, of Baytown, Texas, was charged Wednesday with endangering a child.
Curry appeared in probable cause court Thursday night where a judge set a $1,000 bond. The judge, however, ordered that if Curry were to post bond, he is not allowed to be with either of his children unsupervised.
The order will remain in effect until a judge revisits the case.
On Wednesday, a customer at a Kroger store spotted the 18-month old around noon and called 911. Baytown firefighters unlocked the car and rescued the toddler.
More: 2 day care employees charged in 'hot car' death
More: Florida day care with suspected 'hot-car death' has history of violations
"The scary thing about that was when the fire department showed up, they didn't even see the child in the car - she was actually in a car seat covered up with a blanket, which made it even worse," said Lt. Steve Dorris, of the Baytown Police Department.
Police said it was 112 degrees inside the car when the child was rescued. Witnesses said she was "beet red."
According to AccuWeather, the high temperature in Baytown on Wednesday was 91 degrees. Baytown is about 24 miles east of Houston.
Surveillance cameras show Curry was in the store for about 20 minutes.
When officers questioned Curry after he returned to the car, they say he acted "indifferently.'
The child was treated and released to other family members as Curry was taken to jail.
Dorris said heat is just one of many potential dangers when kids are left in cars.
"There's nothing good that can come from leaving a small child like that in a car. Absolutely nothing."
Follow Jason Miles on Twitter: @JMilesKHOU
More: Florida day care shut down after suspected 'hot car' death
More: Could you accidentally leave your baby in a hot car?
More: Hot car deaths prompt push for tech that detects kids in vehicles
More: Here's how to prevent hot-car deaths
More: With 11 children dead, this is the worst July for hot car deaths in nearly a decade
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.
A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly crashing his speeding car Thursday on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, killing one of his three passengers, and then making a failed attempt to evade arrest.
An 85-year-old woman on Friday is lucky to be alive after a group of teenagers slammed a car right into her home.