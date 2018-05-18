Dad accused of leaving child in hot car can't be alone with kids if he gets bond

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Texas father was arrested this week after police said he left his baby daughter in a car on a day when temperatures soared to record highs.

Gene Curry, 24, of Baytown, Texas, was charged Wednesday with endangering a child.

Curry appeared in probable cause court Thursday night where a judge set a $1,000 bond. The judge, however, ordered that if Curry were to post bond, he is not allowed to be with either of his children unsupervised.

The order will remain in effect until a judge revisits the case.

On Wednesday, a customer at a Kroger store spotted the 18-month old around noon and called 911. Baytown firefighters unlocked the car and rescued the toddler.

"The scary thing about that was when the fire department showed up, they didn't even see the child in the car - she was actually in a car seat covered up with a blanket, which made it even worse," said Lt. Steve Dorris, of the Baytown Police Department.

Police said it was 112 degrees inside the car when the child was rescued. Witnesses said she was "beet red."

According to AccuWeather, the high temperature in Baytown on Wednesday was 91 degrees. Baytown is about 24 miles east of Houston.

Surveillance cameras show Curry was in the store for about 20 minutes.

When officers questioned Curry after he returned to the car, they say he acted "indifferently.'

The child was treated and released to other family members as Curry was taken to jail.

Dorris said heat is just one of many potential dangers when kids are left in cars.

"There's nothing good that can come from leaving a small child like that in a car. Absolutely nothing."

