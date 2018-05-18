Don’t miss June 5 primary registration deadline

(NEWS 8) - COUNTY NEWS CENTER - If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21. If you miss the deadline, you may still conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day but you will have to register in person at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa.

You will need to register if you:

are not currently registered in San Diego County

recently moved

recently changed your name

If you’re not sure about your registration, check your status online at sdvote.com. If you’re not registered or need to change your registration, you’ll find that form there, too. If your signature is confirmed through records at the Department of Motor Vehicles, it will automatically be sent to the Registrar’s office. If your signature is not confirmed, you can print the form, sign it and mail it to the Registrar.

For voters without access to a computer, registration forms are also available at the offices of the Registrar of Voters, US Postal Service, City Clerk, public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicles. For voters who need language assistance, election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the Registrar by May 21. The Registrar of Voters office will be open until 8 p.m. that day. Voters may also register online until midnight.

Early voting is already underway at the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa located on the County Operation Center campus at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, 92123. Voters can cast their ballots there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day when the voting hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to reflect the hours at the polls, or between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3 for weekend voting. The Registrar’s office will be closed on Monday, May 28 to observe Memorial Day.

There is still time to apply for a mail ballot if that is more convenient. Registered voters can request a mail ballot until May 29.

“With a mail ballot, you can vote in the comfort of your home,” said Registrar Michael Vu. “Once you’ve marked your mail ballot, send it back right away and we’ll start processing it so it can be counted right when the polls close on Election Day.”

For additional information, call (858) 565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.