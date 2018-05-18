Apple's HomePod speaker is selling, but it's no iPhone, iPad or even Apple Watch sized hit

Apple hasn't shed much light on how its HomePod-connected speaker is selling, but research firm Strategy Analytics has some insight.
The $349 speaker, Apple's high-end answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, doesn't look to be sizing up to an iPhone, iPad or even Apple Watch-sized hit.
Strategy Analytics says Apple sold 600,000 HomePod speakers - which first went on sale in February - during the first quarter, representing 6% market share of the smart speaker market. At the same time, Amazon shipped some 4 million Echo speakers, representing 43.6% market share, to 2.4 million speakers for Google, which had 26.5% share.
This is quite a drop for Amazon, which had 81.8% market share in the same quarter a year ago, to Google's then 12.4%.
In an earlier survey, eMarketer said almost 20% of Americans will use a smart speaker at least once a month this year.
There is a huge price difference between the HomePod, at $349, and Google Home and Echo speakers, which start at $49.99, and were discounted to $29.99 for the holidays.
Strategy noted that Google and Amazon saw lower shares because neither company is participating in China. "Alibaba and Xiaomi are leading the way in China and their strength in the domestic market alone is proving enough to propel them into the global top five," says David Watkins, an analyst with Strategy Analytics.
Apple has been dogged by reports over the spring that the HomePod was selling poorly. Bloomberg reported in April that Apple had lowered its sales estimates. The connected speaker was first introduced in June 2017 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.
Unlike the Google Home, which works with both Google's subscription music services, as well as Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn and iHeartRadio, the HomePod only works with Apple's subscription service for on-demand listening.
