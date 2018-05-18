Santa Fe High School shooting: 4 tips for talking to your kids about tragedy

Students are emotional as they gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018.

Waking up to a national tragedy is never easy. Whether you hear about it from a phone alert, see it on the TV, or learn details from a friend or family member, it weighs heavy on our hearts and makes it difficult to put on a happy face.

There will never be a "good enough" explanation for such violence and cruelty.

And the truth is, this could happen again. Eventually, your child will find out and have questions, even if by accident.

It's best to be prepared.

REMEMBER THE FOUR 'S's

Dr. Robbie Adler-Tapia, an Arizona-based licensed psychologist, offered these four tips for talking to your children about violence and tragedy.

Solace

Provide comfort and consolation for any emotions and fears to help kids feel secure.

Tip: Don't tell them "not" to feel scared or anxious. Let them feel their emotions. Be honest about your emotions as well, but remain calm.

Security

Take steps to help children feel safe and protected. As soon as possible, get them to a safe location where they feel protected by people they can depend on.

Tip: Try to maintain your regular routine. As creatures of habit, people tend to view schedules as a safety net.

Service

Provide the essential services to meet basic needs.

Tip: If children have questions, let them ask. Answer the questions truthfully but without the unnecessarily gruesome details. Children may not have enough life experience to know how to cope with the overwhelming nature of national tragedies.

Support

If the children are victims, give them a post-incident safety period to rest and heal.

Tip: Understand that it's normal for children to be affected by tragedies. If your kids' behavior changes for a prolonged period of time, however, it is best to consult with your doctor.

This story was adapted from an article by Sonja Haller and Taylor Seely on azcentral.com, which was published after the Las Vegas, Nevada, shooting in October 2017. To read that extended version, click here.

