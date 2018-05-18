Woman rattled awake after car crashes into her bedroom

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - News 8 has learned that three teenage girls were in a car that plowed through a home in El Cajon.

The car went all the way through the outside wall and came to rest dangerously close to 85-year-old Mary Smith's bed.

The teens in the car were in a cul-de-sac, but were driving so fast they jumped a curb and ran through the front yard before hitting the house.

Smith says the impact sounded like an earthquake and the only thing she could see where very bright lights after being woken up from a dead sleep.

The accident took place around 12:30 Friday morning on Vicksburg Drive.

Neighbors called police after hearing the loud noise because Mary lives alone in her house.

Initial reports stated the girls tried to back the car out of the house, but when they were unsuccessful they fled before police had arrived.

The girls have since been identified, but Mary has chosen not to press charges saying "we all make mistakes and we learn by them, hopefully."