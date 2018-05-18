Woman rattled awake after car crashes into her bedroom

A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl two months ago at a Vista restaurant.
A hit-and-run crash on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley killed one person Thursday, injured three others -- one severely -- and left a motorist under arrest.
It's time for a taste of the old west... Ramona style! The Ramona Rodeo is a tradition that has been going on for nearly four decades.
A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21.
A man who shot at four police officers after holing up in his ex-girlfriend's condominium in Bankers Hill was today to 20 years in state prison.
Caltrans, San Diego Association of Governments members and other elected officials -- including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Sen. Ben Hueso and Assemblyman Todd Gloria -- Friday will highlight upcoming San Diego County transit projects to be funded by Senate Bill 1.
Police Friday were investigating a fatal accident between a car and a pedestrian in a Chula Vista intersection.