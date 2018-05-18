SD Sheriff’s Department announce arrest of deputy accused of groping underage girl

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) - A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl two months ago at a Vista restaurant.

Timothy Wilson Jr., who is assigned to detentions enforcement at Vista Jail, allegedly fondled the 14-year-old's buttocks at about 7 p.m. on March 21 while standing in line behind her at a Panda Express on Main Street, near South Santa Fe Avenue, then hurried out of the business and fled in a black sedan, according to Sheriff Bill Gore.

A surveillance camera captured images of the perpetrator, who remained unidentified until this week, authorities said.

Wilson, 32, was booked into county jail on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a minor and placed on unpaid leave, Gore told reporters.

Authorities are searching for other potential victims.

Sheriff Gore announces arrest of Deputy Timothy Wilson, Jr, 32, accused of groping 14 y/o girl on 3/14/18 at Vista restaurant. He was booked in jail, on unpaid leave. Currently searching for any potential other victims. pic.twitter.com/Q3my6XiXhH — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) May 18, 2018

This is a News 8 Breaking News story. Check back again for as more information is available.

RELATED