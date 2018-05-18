Zoo Day: Red Necked Wallaby - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Red Necked Wallaby

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - CBS News 8 had a big debut on Friday morning.

Bee, the red necked wallaby joined CBS 8 for the first time!

Red necked wallabies are most commonly found in the rainforest and are most active at dusk and after dark.

Their nearest relatives are the kangaroo and the wallaroo.

Missy Belmer and Aleia Scott from the San Diego Safari Park brought Bee into the studio for her big day.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park brought Bee in before her big day so she could get used to the studio

