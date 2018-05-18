Trump plans to nominate Pacific Command's Harry Harris as ambassador to South Korea

Admiral Harry Harris, Commander of the United States Pacific Command, waits for arrival of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on April 26, 2018.

Just weeks ahead of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump on Friday named Adm. Harry Harris as his intended nominee for the next ambassador to South Korea.

Harris - described by the White House as "a highly decorated, combat proven Naval officer with extensive knowledge, leadership and geopolitical expertise in the Indo-Pacific region" - is currently the commander of the U.S. Pacific Command.

Harris had previously been named as the administration's pick as envoy to Australia.

The White House offered no official explanation for the change, which had first been reported in April. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly advocated for Harris, an Obama administration appointee who oversees the United States' oldest and largest unified combatant commands.

During his 2014 Senate confirmation hearing, Harris described North Korea as the "most volatile and dangerous threat" to the region.

The ambassador post to South Korea has been vacant since Trump took office.

The announcement comes in the weeks before Trump is set to meet North Korea's Kim in Singapore. The high-profile June 12 meeting would mark the first time a sitting U.S. president will meet with a leader of North Korea.

North Korea has threatened to pull out of the talks in recent days, though, over joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea - which North Korea considers to be preludes to an invasion - and the Trump administration's insistence that North Korea end its nuclear weapons program without some kind of compensation.

