John Travolta Celebrates 'Grease' 40th Anniversary by Channeling Danny Zuko

Go Grease lightning!

John Travolta has been busy in Cannes, France, promoting his upcoming movie, Gotti, but on Wednesday night, he was celebrating the musical movie that put him on the map. As part of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, the 64-year-old actor showed up to a screening of Grease in honor of the film's 40th anniversary, and sported a jean jacket that looked a lot like something his beloved character in the film, Danny Zuko, would have rocked.

Travolta was joined at the beachfront event by Grease director, Randal Kleiser, and the duo expressed their excitement and gratitude for the ongoing support the 1978 film -- which follows the love story of girl-next-door Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny.

"It's very exciting to have a screening on the beach her at Cannes after forty years," Kleiser, 71, said at the screening. "John Travolta coming back for it is a big thrill too. I can't wait to see what happens."

Travolta further praised the movie, and talked about what it meant to him and the fans. "This is a film that's so timeless that keeps on giving to each new generation," he noted. "When people watch this, they just get happy. They want to become the characters they're watching. They want to sing along with it, they want to dance, they want to be part of this film. When mutual enthusiasm comes together and creates an environment you can create almost anything -- and we created Grease."

Earlier this week in Cannes, Travolta walked the red carpet for the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story with wife Kelly Preston and their two children, Ella, 18, and Benjamin, 7. The couple also debuted Gotti before joining Instagram.

But the fun didn't stop there! The Saturday Night Fever star went on to bust a move during 50 Cent's performance of his song, "Just a Lil Bit." He also accepted Variety's Cinema Icon Award.

This isn't the first time Travolta has paid homage to his Grease! Check out the video below for more of Danny Zuko:

