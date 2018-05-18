Elton John's Royal Wedding Performance Will Likely Include a Tribute to Princess Diana (Exclusive)

Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.
A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly crashing his speeding car Thursday on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, killing one of his three passengers, and then making a failed attempt to evade arrest.
An 85-year-old woman on Friday is lucky to be alive after a group of teenagers slammed a car right into her home.