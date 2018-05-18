Emilia Clarke Says Brad Pitt Bidding War Was 'Best Night' of Her Life

Emilia Clarke is beyond flattered that Brad Pitt made a bid to spend time with her.

On Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 31-year-old actress recalls when the A-lister bid a whopping $120,000 to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with her and co-star Kit Harington during an auction that took place at Sean Penn’s annual JP HRO Gala charity gala for Haiti in January.

"There was an auction for a charity do that I was asked to take part in so I offered time with myself. As the bidding started, I realized Brad Pitt was trying to buy me," she says. "I looked across the room and he had his paddle up!"

Needless to say, Clarke was thrilled to find out that the 54-year-old actor was such a huge GoT fan but unfortunately they never got to watch the HBO series together. "Sadly, he was outbid and it didn’t work out," she notes.

Also during her interview, Clarke, who attended the Cannes Film Festival this week to promote Solo: A Star Wars Story, dishes on how she's been able to get into exclusive parties.

"We just kept knocking on doors to find out where the party was. We knocked on a few until we found the right one," she quips. "We’d already gate crashed one of Stella McCartney’s!"

While Clarke was more than willing to watch GoT with Pitt and Harrington, she refuses to choose between Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Jon Snow (Harrington)!

"Why's a girl gotta choose?" she told ET while at Cannes. "I'll take both!"

Here's more on Pitt's big bid:

