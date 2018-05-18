Here's Your First Look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Cake

The final touches are being made on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake!

Kensington Palace announced Friday that the cake is going to be made up of 200 lemons, 500 eggs and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial.

"We've been so lucky to work at Buckingham Palace to bake the cake and ice the cakes," Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery, said in a video posted to Twitter by the palace. "The cake is made up of lemon sponge, it has an elderflower syrup drizzle on the sponge. It has an Amalfi lemon curd and then it has a Swiss meringue buttercream with elderflower."

The cake, which will be fully assembled on Saturday morning, is going to be a mix of sweet and tart.

"Where the buttercream is sweet, the lemon curd is very tart," Ptak noted. "So you get a really lovely thing happening when you take a bite, which is to get all of those flavors and sensations. Hopefully it's perfectly balanced!"

?? 200 Amalfi lemons

?? 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

?? 20kgs of butter

?? 20kgs of flour

?? 20kgs of sugar

?? 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial



The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP

?? Watch as baker Claire Ptak begins work on the #RoyalWedding Cake! pic.twitter.com/OTdcF9hc0a

Violet's Bakery first showed off their preparations for the big event with an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Back in March, Kensington Palace announced that Ptak had been chosen to make the wedding cake with a series of tweets. Meghan was already familiar with the pastry chef, as she previously interviewed Ptak for her former lifestyle website, The Tig.

"I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake," Ptak said in a statement back in March. "Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of."

In addition to the details about the cake, it was announced Friday that Prince Charles will walk Meghan down the aisle. Buckingham Palace also announced that Prince Philip will be able to attend the wedding following hip replacement surgery last month. A source also exclusively revealed to ET that Elton John is set to perform at the wedding and is likely to pay tribute to Harry and Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana.

Watch the video to see what to expect on the big day, and keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to May 19!

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle Is Absolutely Glowing While Waving to Fans Ahead of Royal Wedding

Elton John's Royal Wedding Performance Will Likely Include a Tribute to Princess Diana (Exclusive)