George Clooney and Wife Amal Expected to Attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

The royal wedding guest list just keeps getting better!

Over 600 people have been personally invited to watch Meghan Markle say "I do" to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday, and two of those people may be George Clooney and his wife, Amal.

A source close to the Clooneys tells ET that Amal is expected to attend and George is trying to make it.

"George is planning to go, but he’s filming in Italy," the source says, "and it depends on his schedule."

There have been rumors that Meghan may use Amal's go-to London hairdresser, Miguel Perez, for her wedding day.

"I do Amal's [hair], and Meghan is friends with her," he reportedly said in an interview with The Mail last month. "I also do George [Clooney]'s, I do the whole family. Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here [to London]. I do her color, her cut and her styling."

There have been conflicting reports, however, with Perez denying his involvement in an Instagram post shared a few weeks ago:

But it seems he is heading to England. Early Friday morning he wrote, "Windsor here I come," over a video taken at a train station.

He also shared a pic of a beautiful bridal updo he created for one of his other clients, simply captioning it, "Wedding ideas."

As we patiently wait to find out what type of hairstyle Meghan will choose for her wedding day, watch the video below to hear more on her evolving fashion. And be sure to keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to Meghan's journey to the altar!

