Texas high school student: 'You hear boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could'

As soon as the alarms went off Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, students started running outside the school to escape, said Dakota Shrader, a 10th grader at the school.
But some didn't know it was a shooting until they got outside.
"Next thing you know, everybody looks and you hear 'boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest forest so I can hide and I called my mom," Shrader emotionally explained with her mom by her side Friday morning.
During the chaos that ensued, Shrader said she was having an asthma attack and said her friend Ryan helped get her out.
The two ran together from their first period class in the history hallway to outside the school.
More: 10 dead after gunman opens fire at Texas high school; suspect in custody, explosives found
More: At least 8 dead after gunman opens fire at Texas high school; suspect in custody
More: Santa Fe, Texas, high school shooting: What we know about fatalities, injuries
While teachers tried to coordinate where students should go, that's when everyone started hearing the "booms," Shrader described.
"Everybody just starts running, everybody yelling 'run, go, as fast as you can.' "
Authorities said 10 people, nine students and one teacher, are dead. Earlier, authorities said at least eight were dead.
Shrader said she heard one of her friends get shot in the leg while in the school's art hallway.
That friend told her she was shot then "next thing you know, all the art windows are getting shot at, shattered."
Follow Andrew Weil on Twitter: @AndrewSWeil
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.
A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly crashing his speeding car Thursday on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, killing one of his three passengers, and then making a failed attempt to evade arrest.
An 85-year-old woman on Friday is lucky to be alive after a group of teenagers slammed a car right into her home.