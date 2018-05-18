Cystic Fibrosis Walk: Brother and sister raise an unbelievable $ - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cystic Fibrosis Walk: Brother and sister raise an unbelievable $500,000

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It takes courage to fight a disease - especially when you are just 12-years-old.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Torrey Highlands to visit Lola Ferguson.

Lola is a sixth grader battling cystic fibrosis and trying to save her own life.

She began fund raising when she was two-years-old and what used to be pennies are piling up.

Lola's mother, Jennifer, said her daughter not only participates in CF Walks, but she also speaks in front of big crowds to raise big dollars.

Jennifer's son, Ashton, is also battling cystic fibrosis. He takes 50 pills a day - costing nearly $20,000 a year.

Every day, for at least one hour a day, the brother and sister have to wear percussion vests that break up the dangerous mucus in their lungs.

When asked what she would like to do in life, Lola said she wants to be a poster child. Lola remains hopeful for a cure and hopes one day she and the other 70,000 people who suffer from cystic fibrosis can say, "I used to have cystic fibrosis."

The Cystic Fibrosis "Great Strides Walk" takes place this Sunday at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

News 8's Marcella Lee will be the emcee.

You can go online to help sponsor part of Lola's walk.

