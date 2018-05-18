San Diego students open up about living with school shootings

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.

It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.

Friday's assault was the deadliest in Texas since a man with a semi-automatic rifle attacked a rural church late last year, killing more than two dozen people.

In late March, the teens spearheaded one of the largest student protest marches since Vietnam in Washington and inspired hundreds of other marches from California to Japan.

The calls for tighter gun controls have barely registered in gun-loving Texas - at least to this point.

News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.

News 8's Alicia Summers reports with what these students experience on a daily basis.

