What you should know about Texas gun laws

AUSTIN, Texas - The Lone Star state has some of the most gun-friendly laws across the USA, including the right to openly carry handguns for law-abiding residents 18 and older who have taken a safety course and obtained a permit.
The training may be done online or in person through a licensed instructor, according to Texas law.
Openly carrying shotguns and rifles has long been legal in Texas, except in places where it is expressly forbidden. State and federal laws designate school properties in Texas as gun-free zones, but the laws also allow for some exceptions.
Guns also may not be legally carried in places where alcohol sales make up the majority of business activity.
? Arming teachers: In Texas, 172 school districts allow teachers, staff to carry guns
? State law: Texas gun laws are among most lax in the nation
? The shooting: Student kills 10 at Texas school, says he targeted kids he didn't like
The age to purchase a shotgun or rifle in Texas is 18. Anyone younger than 21 can't buy a handgun.
"Texas has no law requiring firearms dealers to initiate background checks prior to transferring a firearm," according to the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. But firearms dealers in Texas must do "the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly."
Under Texas law, anyone who allows a minor to gain "access to a readily dischargeable firearm" can be charged with criminal negligence. Law-enforcement officials likely are exploring that option in Friday's Santa Fe High School shooting because suspected shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis got the two firearms he used from his father, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.
? The guns: Those in Texas killing were less lethal than other mass shootings
? The history: Texas, home to the first modern public mass shooting and 7 more
Exceptions are made for hunting and sport shooting, and if the firearm is need for self-defense. Texas has no requirement that all firearms be locked up.
Although guns generally are prohibited in Texas schools, lawmakers, in response to the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Conn., enacted legislation allowing school districts to arm school employees and created an additional category of a certified peace officer known as a "school marshal" who can conceal carry a handgun.
Under that measure, districts can choose between two plans - the Guardian Plan and the School Marshal Plan - to authorize employees to carry a firearm on school property. Debate around arming teachers and staff has surged in response to the recent school shootings.
Follow John C. Moritz on Twitter: @JohnnieMo
.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.
A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly crashing his speeding car Thursday on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, killing one of his three passengers, and then making a failed attempt to evade arrest.
An 85-year-old woman on Friday is lucky to be alive after a group of teenagers slammed a car right into her home.