Victories of Spirit: Recognizing those who've overcome huge challenges

Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly crashing his speeding car Thursday on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, killing one of his three passengers, and then making a failed attempt to evade arrest.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
An 85-year-old woman on Friday is lucky to be alive after a group of teenagers slammed a car right into her home.
News 8's Abbie Alford has found a cool new group in San Diego that's all about giving and receiving free stuff - a "gift" economy.
It's time for a taste of the old west... Ramona style! The Ramona Rodeo is a tradition that has been going on for nearly four decades.