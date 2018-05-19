Victories of Spirit: Recognizing those who've overcome huge challenges

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.

Patients and their families said that through the Sharp Rehabilitation Center they were able to overcome unthinkable challenges.

Ten years ago, Steve Scott became a paraplegic due to complications from a surgery after a workplace injury.

On Friday, he was a recipient of the Victories of Spirit award.

“It brings out who you really are. I have my pilot’s license. I drive myself everywhere in my van. [I] fly model airplanes, teach kids how to fly airplanes,” he said.

Steve is a father and a husband who has not stopped living. He makes a list that gives him goals – something to look forward to. “That’s really the main thing – having hope.”

“Life doesn't happen in your living room. You have to get out there and just do it and you might fall, but there are ways to get up,” said Jocelyn Scott, Steve’s wife.

During the Victories of Spirit awards, world renowned animal advocate Joan Embery shared how she overcame a stroke.

Model, musician and artist Hydred Makabali, who became a paraplegic from a car accident, was also an award recipient Friday night.

Scott’s daughter said that because of him, the challenges he has faced, has given her the opportunity to live whatever life she wants.

“Now I have more appreciation for life and definitely have respect for what disabled people go through,” she said.

Scott said that next on his list is to travel in the RV he is building. He is also starting a non-profit called Project RC Pilots to teach kids about model airplanes.