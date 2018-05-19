Royal wedding 2018: The list of who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Royals and A-listers alike showed up to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England to witness the union of Prince Harry and his princess, Meghan Markle. Both know a lot of famous people, Harry from his work with charities and Meghan for her work in Hollywood.
Here's a list of the luminaries who showed (list updating as guests arrive):
Oprah Winfrey
Actor Idris Elba, who credits the Prince's Trust for starting his career, arrived with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre.
Singer James Blunt, who served in the British Army with Prince Harry.
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer with his wife Karen, Countess Spencer.
Michael and Carole Middleton, parents of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, along with their son James and daughter Pippa and her husband James Matthews.
Actor George Clooney and his wife, humanitarian lawyer Amal Clooney.
Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham.
British singer and songwriter Joss Stone.
Elton John, who was close to Prince Harry's late mother Diana, and his husband David Furnish.
Actress Priyanka Chopra, close friend of the bride.
Late-night host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey.
Meghan Markle's Suits castmate Gabriel Macht with his wife, actress Jacinda Barrett, and Patrick J. Adams and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario.
Tennis star Serena Williams, close friend to Meghan Markle, and her husband Alexis Ohanian.
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Prince Harry's aunt.
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry's uncle, with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Actress Abigail Spencer, former Suits co-star.
Suits co-star Gina Torres.
Actress Janina Gavankar.
Actor Tom Hardy and his wife, actress Charlotte Riley.
Actress Carey Mulligan and her husband, musician Marcus Mumford.
Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty.
Suits co-star Rick Hoffman.
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.
Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece and Earl Spencer's daughter.
Prince Harry's cousins Peter Phillips (with wife Autumn) and Zara Tindall (and husband Mike).
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.
A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly crashing his speeding car Thursday on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, killing one of his three passengers, and then making a failed attempt to evade arrest.
An 85-year-old woman on Friday is lucky to be alive after a group of teenagers slammed a car right into her home.