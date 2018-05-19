Oprah avoids fashion faux pas at royal wedding

You know how it's frowned upon to wear white at a wedding, unless you're the bride? Oprah Winfrey is aware of that fashion rule, too.
So when Oprah, a royal wedding guest, realized that the cream dress she had planned to wear to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials appeared to be bright white, she opted for a last-minute switch.
As best friend Gayle King shared on CBS Saturday morning, Winfrey "had a little bit of a wedding emergency yesterday" when she saw how white her outfit looked. But crisis averted: On the big day, Winfrey wore a lovely pink outfit "she whipped together" by designer Stella McCartney.
She paired the classy ensemble with a wide-brimmed hat adorned with feathers and flowers, designed by Philip Treacy.
Oprah was among the first celebrity guests to arrive at Windsor Castle, along with Idris Elba and his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.
A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly crashing his speeding car Thursday on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, killing one of his three passengers, and then making a failed attempt to evade arrest.
An 85-year-old woman on Friday is lucky to be alive after a group of teenagers slammed a car right into her home.