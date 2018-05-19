Pippa Middleton steals show at another royal wedding

Another royal wedding, another opportunity for Pippa Middleton to steal the show.
Middleton, 34, became a household name after her sister, Duchess Kate, married Prince William in 2011. Middleton went viral for her ivory, curve-hugging Alexander McQueen dress.
Eyes turned to Pippa again as she arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Saturday, looking for another bump. Britain's Daily Mail and Sun have reported that Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are expecting their first child, but Middleton has not confirmed it.
The two exchanged vows in 2017.
For Saturday's nuptials, Middleton donned a loose-fitting, mint, knee-length dress with floral detailing by The Fold. She accented the frock ($695 and still in stock) with coordinating blush pumps, a clutch and (naturally) a fascinator.
Whether she's concealing a burgeoning bump or just didn't want to spend the day in Spanx, we are loving the look.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.
A local timeline of the day's events for the Royal Wedding, including where to watch, where to buy proper snacks, and where to find everything else Harry and Meghan.
A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly crashing his speeding car Thursday on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, killing one of his three passengers, and then making a failed attempt to evade arrest.
An 85-year-old woman on Friday is lucky to be alive after a group of teenagers slammed a car right into her home.