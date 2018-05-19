Royal wedding Twitter: Why so serious, Victoria Beckham?

Yes, it's becoming less acceptable to tell women to smile. But Twitter made an exception Saturday, as fans wondered why Victoria Beckham, attending her second royal wedding, looked so glum.
While her husband David beamed to the crowds and cameras, Victoria's expression was as serious as her relatively plain navy dress and hat.
For the record, Beckham is aware she comes off a bit scowly. When she moved to the USA in 2007 after David joined MLS team the L.A. Galaxy, she told W Magazine, "I think (Americans) have this impression that I'm this miserable cow who doesn't smile. But I'm actually quite the opposite. When you're out there, they're trying to get pictures up your shirt, down your top. With all the flashes, it's as much as you can do to just find your car. I'm going to try and smile more for America."
Maybe she abandoned that resolution when she moved home to the U.K.?
In any event, one viewer thought Beckham misread the invitation and thought she was attending "the funeral of Meghan Markle's single life."
Victoria Beckham dressed like she’s going to the funeral of Meghan Markle’s single life. A grieving queen. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/earKBQUrIP— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) May 19, 2018
Others wanted to know what she had to frown about.
Does @victoriabeckham even know how to smile?! You’re at the Royal Wedding. You look beautiful. Hot husband. Super rich. Why would you not smile? #royalwedding #beckhams— Ciará (@rupeechu) May 19, 2018
Victoria Beckham arrived at #RoyalWedding ?? pic.twitter.com/fesGf4igJ1— YORKSHIRE SLANG (@YorkshireSlang) May 19, 2018
Victoria Beckham heading into the church...#RoyalWedding2018 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/FahnFCpZBe— Ross Murray (@RosscoJammin) May 19, 2018
