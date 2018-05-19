Meghan Markle took a modern route for her royal wedding vows

During her wedding vows Meghan Markle followed in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton by deciding to omit the traditional promise to "obey" her husband.
The couple recited the Church of England's modernized vows Saturday inside St. George's Chapel.
According to People.com, Princess Diana was the first to break royal precedent when she didn’t promise to “obey” Prince Charles at their wedding. A long line of royals before then included the phrase in their vows, as prescribed in the Book of Common Prayer dating from 1662.
People.com noted that Diana's decision was deemed controversial at the time, and others after her did include 'obey' in their vows. But in 2011, Kate followed in her late mother-in-law’s footsteps by also omitting the promise “to obey.”
Meghan's decision isn't much of a surprise, especially with her background as a long-time advocate for women's rights.
"I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband to have and to hold from this day forward, for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God's holy law in the presence of God, I make this vow," Meghan said in her vows.
"I, Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to Gods' holy law, in the presence of God, I make this vow," Harry said.
