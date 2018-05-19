This week in food and drink: Grilling tips and recipes

USA TODAY Network food writers and product reviewers are gearing up for grilling season. Here's your headquarters for spring and summer grilling guides, from cookbook reviews to tips and recipes. Whether you aspire to host the ultimate backyard cookout or grill the perfect burger for a party of one, we have you covered.
Get your grilling inspiration in this month's top tweets about everything from pizza to gadgets to meat below. And flip through the photo gallery for pro tips from chefs, pitmasters and masters of meat, including Pat LaFrieda, Gordon Ramsay and host of Travel Channel's American Grilled, David Guas.
Stop serving dry burgers. ?????? https://t.co/6cTT2GuiKp- Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) May 11, 2018
Warmer days are coming — and if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. https://t.co/EWRwjlMu6J- Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) May 12, 2018
'How To Grill Everything': Mark Bittman’s new book packed with tips, recipes https://t.co/oNuBrob5kv via @Tennessean @MeloneeHurt- USA TODAY Eats (@USATODAYeats) May 18, 2018
