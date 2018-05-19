Week in entertainment: 'Han Solo' in theaters, 'Red Sparrow' on - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Week in entertainment: 'Han Solo' in theaters, 'Red Sparrow' on DVD

Author Margaret Atwood appears in "The Great American Read."

Jennifer Lawrence stars in "Red Sparrow."
"Ibiza," starring Gillian Jacobs, premieres on Netflix on May 25.
Chvrches' "Love is Dead" is out on Friday.
By Mary Cadden, USA TODAY

Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

TV

Tune in: The Great American Read airs on PBS on Tuesday at 8 ET/PT. The eight-part series explores the power of books and the joy of reading through the lens of America's 100 best-loved novels, as voted on by the public.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence is out on Tuesday. Lawrence plays a ballerina recruited into Russian intelligence whose first mission targets a CIA agent (Joel Edgerton).

STREAMING

Watch: Ibiza, starring Gillian Jacobs, premieres Friday on Netflix. In the film, Harper's (Jacobs) two best friends tag along on her work trip to Barcelona, where she falls for a DJ.

MUSIC

Listen: Chvrches' Love is Dead is out on Friday. The album's first single, Get Out, was released in January and followed up by My Enemy, Never Say Die and Miracle.

FILM

Go to: Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters nationwide Friday. Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo who, during an adventure, meets future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover.

