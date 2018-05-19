Mesa College to award first bachelor degrees

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony Saturday.

Sixteen students will receive degrees through the Health Information Management program, which is designed to prepare participants to work at a management level in health care.

"This is a truly historic year for Mesa College," President Pamela T. Luster said.

The college will also graduate its first set of San Diego Promise students, whose tuition was funded through a recently created state program.

Overall, nearly 2,000 students will earn degrees and certificates this year, an 8 percent increase over 2017, according to the college.

More than 700 students will graduate with more than one degree. The class of 2018 also boasts 34 valedictorians and close to 600 students who will graduate with honors.

"We will award the first bachelor's degrees in Health Information Management, and our associate degree students are transferring to excellent colleges and universities," Luster said. "We are also proud of our first set of San Diego Promise students, many of whom are graduating with honors."