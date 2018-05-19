School resource officer John Barnes, others: Heroes emerge in Texas school shooting

People comfort each other at a vigil set up close to Santa Fe High School where a gunman, reported to be a student, shot numerous people in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018. Ten people are confirmed to have been killed in the shooting and another 10 injured,

Hours after a massacre in Texas left 10 people dead and 10 injured when a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe high school, stories of heroes began to emerge. School resource officer John Barnes entered the art complex and was the first one to confront the shooter. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the complex another teacher ran out and pulled the fire alarm to let others know something was wrong.

Here are some stories of bravery in the face of terrible tragedy.

School resource officers

Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Friday that two "brave officers' from the school district "stepped up to the plate' and engaged the shooter.

One of the officers, identified as John Barnes, was the first person to engage 17-year-old suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis. Barnes was shot in the process and is in critical condition. Another officer, the district chief, got Barnes to safety, according to McCraw. McCraw said a state trooper also engaged the shooter.

"Once again we want to thank the heroes of law enforcement who stepped forward to respond to and confront the shooter. Their action probably ensured that more lives were not lost,' Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said.

Barnes spent more than 20 years as an officer with the Houston Police Department before retiring in January. Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that Barnes was known for "for his tireless work in Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.'

Retired HPD SPO John Barnes, 49, was sworn in in May 1995 & retired Jan 2018. He began his career at SW Patrol and began working in investigations in 2005. John is known for his tireless work in Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. https://t.co/OBDOJ0SLkM - Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 18, 2018

Teachers

Zach Lawford, a student who was in a classroom a few doors down from the shooting, told KHOU that his teacher ran out of the classroom and "pulled the fire alarm while we were barricading the door.'

"To get everyone out of the school obviously, to get the rest of the school out,' Lawford said.

WATCH: Student describes Santa Fe school shooting scene, says he heard "almost 20 shots" https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/UEom2jgAty - CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Other teachers also helped get students out of the building as bullets rained through the halls, authorities said, and at least one teacher was killed.

GOP Sen Ted Cruz lauded the courage under fire.

"We thank the incredible heroes that we say today, those of law enforcement that rushed into harm's way. Teachers, students … we know that we are going to hear the bravery that manifested in the face of evil. Bravery that we know was done at least in some instances at great cost and great sacrifice,' Cruz said during a press conference Friday.

