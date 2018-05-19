Firefighters called to multiple fires thought to be started by homeless people

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.

Firefighters have been called out to 4 separate fires in the last 3 days. 3 of them were sparked Saturday alone.

The first fire Saturday morning was in a house on the 300-block of First Street in El Cajon.

Neighbors say all the homeless are a constant source of frustration.

A few hours later, firefighters were called out to the 100-block of Fletcher Parkway responding to the second fire there in three days.

The last one was Thursday afternoon. Police say 12 people were living inside the abandoned former El Cajon Police Headquarters.

This time firefighters say they found at least one dead animal inside.

Several people were questioned at the scene and placed in handcuffs. It's not known whether they were arrested and what charges they might face.

Much like the fire on First Street, firefighters think it was sparked by homeless people cooking or using a fire to warm themselves.

Firefighters were forced to fight the flames from the outside because the home wasn't stable enough for them to enter.

Neighbors say the owner of the home wants to build apartments on the property.

No one was hurt, but the property was severely damaged.

