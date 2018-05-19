Protesters gather again outside Del Mar gun show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Protestors say, “it is too hard to police a gun show and that they are leading to an epidemic of gun violence.”

The head of Never Again California says the Crossroads of the West Show is the same gun show that sold the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, ammunition.

The mayor of Del Mar has already asked the fair board to stop the shows and not hold them on state owned property.

For all of the protestors there were many supporters like Drew Masters.

Masters says that protesting “is a waste of time and that the protesters have the right to protest just like he has the right to own guns.”

Happening Now at the Del Mar Fairgrounds intersection of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle, Protesters dressed in #NeverAgain orange shirts demonstrate outside the second of five annual gun shows held on state owned property for Crossroads of the West Gun Show @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/kF9eRITW0C — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) May 19, 2018





