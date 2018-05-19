Protesters gather again outside Del Mar gun show - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Protesters gather again outside Del Mar gun show

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Protestors say, “it is too hard to police a gun show and that they are leading to an epidemic of gun violence.”

The head of Never Again California says the Crossroads of the West Show is the same gun show that sold the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, ammunition.

The mayor of Del Mar has already asked the fair board to stop the shows and not hold them on state owned property.

For all of the protestors there were many supporters like Drew Masters.

Masters says that protesting “is a waste of time and that the protesters have the right to protest just like he has the right to own guns.”


 

RELATED

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.