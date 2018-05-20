Pastor plays host to gun class one day after school shooting kills 10 in close-knit community

License-to-carry instructor Mark Giordonello loads Terry Gallub-Croft's gun as he teaches a class to qualify for the handgun license May 19, 2018, at Big Kountry Shooting and Archery in Alvin, Texas.

License to carry instructor Mark Giordonello checks Terry Gallub-Croft's target to see if she passed the qualifying class at Big Kountry Shooting in Alvin, TX on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The day after a shooting that left 10 dead at Santa Fe High School.

License to carry instructor Mark Giordonello instructs Vincent Gallub and Donald Alexander as he gives a qualifying class at Big Kountry Shooting in Alvin, TX on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The day after a shooting that left 10 dead at Santa Fe High School.

Terry Gallub-Croft of Santa Fe Texas, waits for instruction as she takes a license to carry class at Big Kountry Shooting in Alvin, TX on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The day after a shooting that left 10 dead at Santa Fe High School.

License to carry instructor Mark Giordonello loads Terry Gallub-Croft's gun as he gives a qualifying class at Big Kountry Shooting in Alvin, TX on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The day after a shooting that left 10 dead at Santa Fe High School.

Barbra Sonnuer of Santa Fe Texas, fires her gun as she takes a license to carry class at Big Kountry Shooting in Alvin, TX on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The day after a shooting that left 10 dead at Santa Fe High School.

People pray during a license-to-carry class at the Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

ALVIN, Texas - A few miles from Santa Fe High School and a day after a gunman killed 10 and injured 13, a church pastor was setting up for his annual class on firearms.

After four hours in a classroom at Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church in Santa Fe plus additional time at Big Kountry Shooting and Archery gun range here, the goal was for all 12 people who signed up to earn a Texas concealed handgun license.

Pastor Thomas Custer had planned the class long before Dimitrious Pagourtzis, 17, of Santa Fe was accused of bringing two guns to his high school and shooting students and teachers he didn't like.

"As pastors, we deal with sometimes the darkest sides of people,' Custer said. "What happened yesterday in Santa Fe, that was a horrific act. Something wasn't right in the heart.'

To Custer and the dozen people who signed up to become licensed Saturday, America doesn't have a gun problem. It has a lack of moral code.

"I felt a little sad coming into the class today, knowing that I might have to use the training someday to protect myself and my family,' said Vincent Gallub, 30, of Santa Fe. "I want to be able to prevent something from happening.'

Custer considered canceling the class because of the school shooting in the community of about 13,000 residents, but he said the incident actually may have "strengthened the resolve' to host it.

"The question that is always asked is if the world is more violent now than it was before, or do we have more coverage and faster data coming to us,' he said. "In Genesis, the first murder took place when Cain killed Abel. He killed him with his hands; he didn't pull a gun or anything.'

The class, taught by retired correctional officer Mark Giordonello of Sugarland, was filled with Santa Fe and southeast Texas natives who each had their own reasons for obtaining a gun license but all echoed the same narrative: protection.



"I deal in realities. I don't mess with fantasies,' Giordonello said. "The worst thing in the world is someone doing something to you and you can't do anything back.'



Gallub's mother, Terry Gallub-Croft, was a bus driver for the Santa Fe school district for six years. Her niece was an assistant principal inside the school when the shots rang out.

"It's not the weapon. It's the person and mindset holding the gun,' Gallub-Croft said. "I'm not a gun-crazy person, but I respect them and want to learn how to protect myself.'

She brought a .22 pistol to class and learned how to properly load the bullets. When it was her turn at the firing range in Alvin, about 25 miles southeast of Houston, she put her legs shoulder width apart and held the gun tightly.

"It feels weird,' she said.

After about 20 rounds, Gallub-Croft felt more confident and powerful.

By 45 rounds, she was licensed. Her son was, too.

