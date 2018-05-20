Tina Fey brought all her famous friends for a cameo-filled 'Saturday Night Live' monologue

Tina Fey spoke at the premiere of 'Love, Gilda' after she streamed the documentary in "10-15 minute snippets on my phone," she said. "I didn't want the film to end, and I think you will feel that way, too."

Tina Fey sure knows how to kick off a show.

The comedian transformed her Saturday Night Live monologue into a star-studded Q&A during the show's season finale late Saturday.

Jerry Seinfeld started off the celebrity cameos with an apt question about, well, celebrity cameos.

"Yes, hi. I have a question," Seinfeld said. "Do you think the show has too many celebrity cameos? Because I'm worried the cast isn't getting the chance to grow."

"Yeah, I agree," Fey replied. "I think it kind of hurts the show a little bit."

Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Rock continued to joke about celebrities taking over the show by suggesting SNL favorite Kenan Thompson had been replaced by someone "slightly more famous."

Fred Armisen brought up the fact that many former cast members (such as himself and Fey) "hang around the show all the time."

Tina's got time for a few more questions... #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/tdTzQDbDCq - Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 20, 2018

"Yeah, but doesn't a part of you feel like when we come back, we take up time that should go to the new people on the show?" Fey asked.

"You know, that's a good point. I guess we shouldn't take up all that time the new people should be using," Armisen replied before using up time to tell Fey about his new juicing program.

Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Donald Glover and Tracy Morgan also made appearances.

