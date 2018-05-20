Hawaii volcano poses a new threat: Acid from Kilauea's lava, called 'laze,' pouring into the ocean

A search is underway for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at an East Lake home in the 1600 block of Claret Cup Drive late Saturday night.
Rady's Children's Hospital welcomed hundreds of former NICU patients and their families Sunday for a very special annual reunion. The group had the chance to say thank you and catch up with the doctors and nurses who helped care for the newborns.
San Diegans now have to dial 10 digits for all calls - even local calls. As of Saturday, May 19, callers with area codes 619 and 858 have to enter the area code for all calls. Landline callers will have to dial one first, then the area code and phone number.
Several fires that ignited across San Diego County last week are under investigation. One cause being considered is the possibility that the fires were started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.