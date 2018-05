Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team pray on the grounds of Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the s

In a fairy-tale wedding at England's Windsor Castle Saturday, Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle, and the two became the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The highlights:

President Trump says he will demand Justice Department probe into FBI's use of informant

President Trump on Sunday said he would "demand' a Justice Department investigation into whether the FBI "infiltrated' his 2016 presidential campaign. The president's tweet - one of about a half-dozen angry social media posts he wrote on Sunday - was an apparent reference to reports in the New York Times and Washington Post that a secret FBI source met with Trump campaign officials several times during the 2016 campaign. The informant was reportedly working for the FBI as part of its investigation into Russian interference with the American election. The top Democrats on the Senate and House intelligence committees said Sunday Trump campaign officials may have committed a crime if the reports prove true.

Texas mourns after 10 dead in school shooting

A Texas high school community began the long healing process over the weekend after a 17-year-old gunman opened fire in a first-period art class Friday morning, leaving 10 dead and 13 injured. Santa Fe High School students were allowed back inside their classrooms Saturday in small groups to gather their belongings. Families and friends began sharing stories of heroics and tragedy from the grim scene as investigators hunted for a motive. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect who shouted "surprise" before shooting, appeared in court Friday evening. He admitted to the massacre and told officers he targeted students he didn't like. The family of one of the victim's says they believe their daughter was targeted because she repeatedly rejected the gunman's advances to date her.

Hawaii volcano poses a new threat: Acid from Kilauea's lava, called 'laze,' pouring into the ocean

After destroying dozens of houses, lava from the Kilauea volcano has now reached the ocean, presenting a new health threat to Hawaiians. Civil defense authorities on Hawaii posted a warning to stay clear of any lava stream that is flowing into the ocean. When the super hot lava hits the cooler sea water, it produces what is called "laze," hydrochloric acid steam that pours into the air along with fine particles of glass. "Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation," the agency said in a message to residents. "Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning."

Justify wins muddy Preakness, heads to Belmont as Triple Crown contender

First the rain, then the fog and finally the greatness. Hooked in a nose-to-nose duel all the way around the track with his primary rival Good Magic, Kentucky Derby winner Justify held on to win the 143rd Preakness on Saturday and will head to the Belmont Stakes on June 9 with a chance to become horse racing's 13th Triple Crown winner.

Starbucks says anyone can use the bathroom

You don't have to be a Starbucks customer to use the bathroom. Starbucks informed employees of the official policy in a letter sent to them on Saturday, spelling out that "any person who enters our spaces, including patios, cafes and restrooms, regardless of whether they make a purchase, is considered a customer.' Starbucks employees are told to follow company procedure in dealing with customers who might behave in a "disruptive manner.'