Alex Rodriguez Shares Sweet &#039;Family Time&#039; Photo With J - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Alex Rodriguez Shares Sweet 'Family Time' Photo With Jennifer Lopez's Son Max

Updated: May 20, 2018 4:56 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.