Former president George H.W. Bush returns to family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine

Former president George H.W. Bush returned to his family compound in Maine Sunday, according to a tweet from his son.
Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and a 2016 presidential candidate, tweeted, "My beloved dad is in Maine," along with a photo showing the former president with his arm out the window. Whether Bush was waving to well-wishers or just enjoying the sea air was unclear.
The nation's 41st president, who is 93, was recently hospitalized for two weeks with a blood infection. He was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22 - the day after attending the funeral for his wife of 73 years. Barbara Bush died April 17 in Houston. All along, his spokesman Jim McGrath said the elder Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, was looking forward to going to Maine for the summer.
The Bush compound in Kennebunkport juts into the Atlantic Ocean on a spit of land known as Walker's Point. A Secret Service gatehouse prevents access to the cluster of stone and wooden buildings, but boats routinely go by the area offering tourists a glimpse of the place where the Bush family has vacationed for generations. Jeb Bush recently built a house there with a "wraparound porch and expansive views of the Atlantic," according to the Boston Globe.
