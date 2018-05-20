Texas School Shooting: Victim's father lives in Southern California

Mourners embrace each other during a prayer vigil following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Community members in Texas Sunday came together during a church service to remember the students and teachers gunned down at a Santa Fe high school.

One of those students, Jared Black, just turned 17-years-old, according to an online post made by loved ones. Friday morning, Black was in art class when a fellow student opened fire at his Texas high school, killing him and nine others.

Family friends said while Black lived in Texas with his mom, he loved visiting his father, two brothers and stepmom who all live in Southern California.

A Gofundme page, set up to help the family travel to Texas for the funeral, stated that Black's father sat in misery for 13 hours not knowing if Black was one of the victims, He finally received the devastating news after 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Black's family has yet to speak publicly about their loss.