Meghan Markle Gets Her Own Page on the Royal Family Website, States She's a 'Proud Feminist'

Meghan Markle is officially a royal!

The Suits star became the Duchess of Sussex on Saturday as she married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday -- and now she has the website to prove it.

Markle was given an official page on the royal family's website on Sunday, with descriptions about her charitable endeavors and a biography that curiously leaves out her entire career as an actress. The site instead lists her experience volunteering in soup kitchens as a child and early adult in Los Angeles, before casually mentioning that she continuing to volunteer at a Canadian soup kitchen "while filming in Toronto."

Besides her work with the homeless, the site lists Markle's involvement in One Young World, World Vision and UN Women, including her mission trip to Rwanda. "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," Markle says in a quote displayed boldly on the center of the page.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband will undertake their first official duties as a married couple on Tuesday, when they attend a garden party for 6,000 charity workers at Buckingham Palace.

The event comes just days after the couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding. See highlights from the festivities in the video below.

