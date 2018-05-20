BTS Rocks the Red Carpet at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

BTS has arrived!

RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jin and Jimin looked fly in colorful, coordinating looks on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The K-pop boy band is set to debut the world TV premiere of their new single, "Fake Love," at the awards show, one year after taking the world by storm at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. The group beat names like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez for Top Social Artist at the awards show, and became the first K-pop group to win a Billboard Music Award.

ET's Denny Directo sat down with BTS in Los Angeles last week, where they dished on their upcoming performance. "[We feel] amazing! Amazing," J-Hope raved.



"It's more nervous because you know, it's a world premiere. We never expected something like this, it's beyond our dreams," RM added. "It would be a lie if we were, like, less nervous."

"Fake Love" is the first single from the band's just-released album, Love Yourself: Tear, which focuses on the "dark side" of love.

"We always think about what we should do next because people are, like, you know, expecting more and more. And so this time around it's about, like... honesty and love," RM explained. "Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations because you know, in love and life, it's not like a fairy tale. We always have, like, a dark side. So we want to talk about the dark sides of love."

