2018 Billboard Music Awards: See All the Biggest Red Carpet Arrivals!

The hottest stars in music turned out for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, looking every bit as glamourous, gorgeous and wild as expected.

From rock stars to pop singers, all the big-name recording artists who walked the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas were dressed to impress.

Kelly Clarkson, the host of the star-studded awards show, looked absolutely elegant in a gorgeous black belted sleeved gown that featured a thigh-high slit, allowing the singer to show some leg.

Other stars who turned out rocking stylish tuxedos and jaw-dropping gowns were Shawn Mendes, "Despacito" singer Louis Fonsi, megahit K-pop group BTS, EDM artist Diplo and English singer Dua Lipa, among many others.

Click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet arrivals and the night's hottest fashion statements.

