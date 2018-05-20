Tori Kelly Marries André Murillo -- See the Stunning Pic!

Tori Kelly is a married woman!

The "Should've Been Us" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a stunning photo of herself and André Murillo after they tied the knot. Kelly looks gorgeous in a lace trumpet gown as she leans into her husband in the pic.

"'To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God.' — Tim Keller," she captioned the photo.

Murillo shared the same snap to his Instagram with the caption "For better or for worse, In sickness and in health, To love and to cherish, Till death do us part."

Kelly, 25, announced her engagement to Murillo, 28, last September, with a black-and-white photo showcasing her gorgeous engagement ring.

While Kelly has remained pretty private about her personal life, she did tell ET on the set of her music video "Take Back Home Girl" with Chris Lane ahead of her engagement that she was happily taken.

"I am...I am not single," she said, blushing. When asked if there was a special guy, she simply said "yep!" and told us, "That's all you get."

And Kelly isn't the only star to tie the knot this weekend. See everything you need to know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Kelly Is Engaged! See the Sweet Pics and Her Ring

EXCLUSIVE: Tori Kelly Is Going Country for Duet With Chris Lane -- 'Take Back Home Girl' First Listen

Prince Harry Refers to Meghan Markle as 'His Bride' in Touching Reception Speech (Exclusive)