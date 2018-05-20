DC natives defend black culture after magazine’s campaign

“We’ve always been very confident, independent, and strong in who we are,” Danielle Cotton told WUSA9.
A crowd of majority African-American D.C. natives held a photo shoot at Union Market in direct response to the social media campaign from the Washingtonian Magazine.
Earlier this month, the publication posted a series of pictures to market a t-shirt called “I’m not a tourist. I live here.”
“But they were concentrating more or white people,” Nee Nee Taylor, with Black Lives Matter DC, said.
Tony Lewis, who helped organize the event, spotted “one Asian guy” and “one Latino guy” in the posts.
“When I walk out of my house every day, that’s not what I see— that’s not all I see. That magazine made it look like that is all you see when you come to DC,” Angel Gregorio, a co-organizer of the photoshoot, explained.
“For you to come in and act like we don’t belong, or don’t live here, or don’t exist is an abomination,” Jackie Snowden declared.
As a native Washingtonian, I am very sorry that our latest “I Am Not A Tourist” marketing campaign did not represent the wonderfully diverse city in which we live.
This was the very beginning of a campaign in which all intentions are to include the many communities that make up our city. We solicited pictures from a diverse group of people and put the pictures up in the order they came in. People who saw the initial gallery of pictures had no way of knowing that it was not, in fact, the entirety of the marketing campaign. We took down the initial post because it created an impression that was inconsistent with our values and standards. We’re confident that when the campaign is complete it will reflect the diversity of the readership that we serve.
We always appreciate feedback and are glad that people take the time to point out when we let them down, as we did this time. I apologize on behalf of our entire team.
Catherine Merrill Williams
CEO & President
Washingtonian
“I was upset. I was hurt,” Lewis told WUSA9. “It was like ‘nah’ we’re not standing for that anymore.”
