Kelly Clarkson Rocks Incredible Black Dress With Bold Shoulders at the Billboard Music Awards!

Bold shoulders, sleeves and necklines rocked the red carpet at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards.

Music awards shows are always an opportunity for celebrities to take fashion chances, and Sunday was no exception. Host Kelly Clarkson brought it at the Billboard Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, looking very much ready to both perform on and host the show in a jet-black, full-length gown with an asymmetric neckline showing off subtle white polka dots on the interior of the collar. It also featured a thigh-high slit, allowing her to show off some strappy, studded heels.

Though bold, it was on the tamer side of things when it came to celebrity showings at Sunday's red carpet.

Singer Bebe Rexha looked like she had a shadowy haze around her, courtesy of feathery black plumage running up and down her sleeves.

Supermodel Tyra Banks looked stunning in a velvety black knee-length dress with satiny ruffles running from her arms to her neck.

Z LaLa, an Armenian-American singer and talented polyglot, is known for wearing extremely elaborate pieces that blur the line between outfit and costume. She did not disappoint on Sunday, donning a gown made of elaborate, shiny gold strips that reached up and wrapped around her head, culminating in a towering beehive that looked like it was out of the art deco sci-fi classic Metropolis.

They were only a few of the stars who made bold choices with their necklines, sleeves and shoulders.

For a look back at the memorable fashion choices at last year's Billboard Music Awards, watch the video below.

