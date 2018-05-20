Taylor Swift Rocks First Red Carpet in Two Years at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

For Tonya Harding, competing on Dancing With the Stars has never been about winning -- it's been about redemption and showing the world a side of herself most people haven't seen.
The Billboard Music Awards rocked the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, and almost all the biggest names in music and entertainment came out to celebrate the artists, songs, and albums that took the world by storm this year.
Katy Perry went above and beyond to make sure her audience was having a good time at her Saturday concert.
The Billboard Music Awards were all about girl power Sunday night, from Taylor Swift giving a shout out to female artists in her acceptance speech to Janet Jackson taking home the ICON Award. And to round out the night, history makers Salt-N-Pepa performed a selection of their greatest hits with...
It was a hot night in Las Vegas at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, with music's hottest stars bring major style to the awards show.
Nick Jonas turned the Billboard Music Awards into a gun show on Sunday, showing off his ridiculously ripped physique and giving fans on Twitter virtual fainting spells at his sculpted biceps.
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards was a "whole lotta" Kelly Clarkson -- showcasing her current hits as well as her American Idol beginnings.