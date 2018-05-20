Taylor Swift Rocks First Red Carpet in Two Years at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

We missed you, girl!

Taylor Swift took her time coming back to the spotlight, gradually teasing us with bits leading up to her Reputation Stadium Tour, and now she's back on her fashion game.

Sporting a gorgeous blush pink Atelier Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and subtly sparkly silver accents, Swift hit the carpet at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, two years after her last award show appearance.

The "End Game" singer accessorized her look with a berry lip, shimmering shadow and her blonde waves pulled back in a loose bun.

Swift's current look is softer than her last appearance, at the BMI Pop Awards in May 2016, where she rocked platinum blonde hair and a dark blue leopard-print slinky dress.



The 28-year-old attended the Billboard Music Awards after completing the Los Angeles stop of her Reputation Stadium Tour on Saturday, where she performed to a crowd of 60,000 at the Pasadena Rose Bowl, joined by stars like Selena Gomez, Troye Sivan and a few backstage fans like Rebel Wilson, Julia Roberts and Amber Rose.

Her tour continues in Seattle on Tuesday. For more on Swift, watch the video below!

