Resident and friends hanging out in Chula Vista home when men break in

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – A search is underway for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Chula Vista.

Megan Karmes was inside the East Lake home in the 1600 block of Claret Cup Drive with her boyfriend and some friends when she said two men burst in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The guys open the door. Both of them. The two guys come trying to charge in. Our first reaction was close the door, close the door cause we don’t want them coming in. One of them got their hand slammed in the door,” Karmes explained.

But she says they made their way inside anyway and began ransacking the house. Then, Karmes called 911.

“I had already been on the phone with police saying ‘hey there’s someone inside the house we don’t know them,’” Karmes continued.

The suspects are described as adult males, one African American and the other is described as Hispanic. According to police, one had a handgun and the other a shotgun.

The suspects got away with a safe. Karmes's boyfriend was chasing them and he told police one of the suspects fired his handgun at him, but missed. Police found a shell casing on the ground. By the time officers arrived, the suspects were gone and officers were unable to find them. However, they found the safe and its contents overnight.

Karnes says one of the suspects dropped contact lenses, so they turned them over to police as evidence.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department.