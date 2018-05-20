Billboard Music Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards kicks off Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where some of the biggest names in music came out to honor the year's most celebrated and successful artists.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the star-studded annual show features tons of jaw-dropping live performances from Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Janet Jackson, Camila Cabello and Kesha, just to name a few.

However, for the musicians in attendance, the night really came down to who took home the awards show's coveted Golden Microphones.

Going into the show, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar were tied for most BBMA nominations with 15 apiece -- and all three went head-to-head in the night's big Top Artist category. Meanwhile, Post Malone found himself toward the front of the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Imagine Dragons with 11.

Also duking it out in the coveted Top Artist category were Drake -- who nabbed 9 nominations -- and Taylor Swift, with a total of 5 nominations for her most recent album, Reputation.

Check out the list below for a look at all of the night's big winners across all categories.

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid *WINNER*

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello *WINNER*

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift *WINNER*

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons *WINNER*

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake *WINNER*

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS *WINNER*

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 *WINNER*

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars *WINNER*

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars *WINNER*

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA *WINNER*

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars *WINNER*

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B *WINNER*

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z *WINNER*

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER*

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER*

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris *WINNER*

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line *WINNER*

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan *WINNER*

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons *WINNER*

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2 *WINNER*

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna *WINNER*

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers *WINNER*

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe *WINNER*

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard *WINNER*

Tamela Mann

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. *WINNER*

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation *WINNER*

Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana *WINNER*

Top R&B Album:

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic *WINNER*

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. *WINNER*

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 *WINNER*

Brett Young, Brett Young

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons, Evolve *WINNER*

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam, Fenix

Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar

Ozuna, Odisea *WINNER*

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii, AVICI (01)

The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open *WINNER*

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

ODESZA, A Moment Apart

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection *WINNER*

MercyMe, Lifer

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit *WINNER*

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" *WINNER*

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape Of You"

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble." *WINNER*

Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour LLIF3"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Post Malone ft. Quavo, "Congratulations"

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" *WINNER*

Lil Pump, "Gucci Gang"

Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" *WINNER*

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth, “Attention”

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You” *WINNER*

Top Collaboration:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” *WINNER*

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” *WINNER*

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar” *WINNER*

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road” *WINNER*

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Believer” *WINNER*

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” *WINNER*

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This” *WINNER*

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye”

Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”

Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name” *WINNER*

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe, “Even If”

Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It” *WINNER*

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”

Check out the video below for some of the most memorable moments from last year's Billboard Music Awards.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 11 Most Memorable Moments From the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Has the Best Night Ever, Breaks Adele's Record With 13 Wins at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Winners List