Billboard Music Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

By Zach Seemayer, ET Online
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards kicks off Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where some of the biggest names in music came out to honor the year's most celebrated and successful artists.
Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the star-studded annual show features tons of jaw-dropping live performances from Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Janet Jackson, Camila Cabello and Kesha, just to name a few.
However, for the musicians in attendance, the night really came down to who took home the awards show's coveted Golden Microphones.
Going into the show, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar were tied for most BBMA nominations with 15 apiece -- and all three went head-to-head in the night's big Top Artist category. Meanwhile, Post Malone found himself toward the front of the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Imagine Dragons with 11.
Also duking it out in the coveted Top Artist category were Drake -- who nabbed 9 nominations -- and Taylor Swift, with a total of 5 nominations for her most recent album, Reputation.
Check out the list below for a look at all of the night's big winners across all categories.
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid *WINNER*
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello *WINNER*
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift *WINNER*
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons *WINNER*
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake *WINNER*
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS *WINNER*
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2 *WINNER*
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars *WINNER*
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars *WINNER*
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA *WINNER*
Top R&B Tour:
Bruno Mars *WINNER*
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B *WINNER*
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
JAY-Z *WINNER*
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton *WINNER*
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton *WINNER*
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris *WINNER*
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
Florida Georgia Line *WINNER*
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan *WINNER*
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons *WINNER*
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2 *WINNER*
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna *WINNER*
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers *WINNER*
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
Top Christian Artist:
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe *WINNER*
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard *WINNER*
Tamela Mann
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. *WINNER*
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Top Selling Album:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, reputation *WINNER*
Top Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana *WINNER*
Top R&B Album:
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic *WINNER*
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy
XXXTentacion, 17
Top Rap Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. *WINNER*
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Migos, Culture
Post Malone, Stoney
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 *WINNER*
Brett Young, Brett Young
Top Rock Album:
Imagine Dragons, Evolve *WINNER*
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. The Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience
Top Latin Album:
Nicky Jam, Fenix
Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar
Ozuna, Odisea *WINNER*
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii, AVICI (01)
The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open *WINNER*
Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Kygo, Stargazing
ODESZA, A Moment Apart
Top Christian Album:
Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud
Hillsong UNITED, Wonder
Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light
Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection *WINNER*
MercyMe, Lifer
Top Gospel Album:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit *WINNER*
Marvin Sapp, Close
Top Hot 100 Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" *WINNER*
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."
Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape Of You"
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble." *WINNER*
Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour LLIF3"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Post Malone ft. Quavo, "Congratulations"
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" *WINNER*
Lil Pump, "Gucci Gang"
Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Top Selling Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" *WINNER*
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons, “Believer”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth, “Attention”
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You” *WINNER*
Top Collaboration:
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” *WINNER*
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” *WINNER*
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”
Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar” *WINNER*
Top Country Song:
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road” *WINNER*
Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons “Believer” *WINNER*
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
Top Latin Song:
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” *WINNER*
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This” *WINNER*
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye”
Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”
Top Christian Song:
Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”
Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name” *WINNER*
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe, “Even If”
Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”
Top Gospel Song:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”
Travis Greene, “You Waited”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It” *WINNER*
Tamela Mann, “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”
Check out the video below for some of the most memorable moments from last year's Billboard Music Awards.
