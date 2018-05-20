BTS Pose With Taylor Swift Backstage Before Taking Home Top Social Artist at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Has BTS found their next collaborator?

The K-pop boy band posed it up with Taylor Swift backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. Swift, who had just collected the award for Top Female Artist, gave a little smile to the camera while RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and V flashed peace signs and thumbs up. The boys famously collaborated with The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart on their last EP, Love Yourself: Her, after meeting the duo at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

"??????BTS ?????? So great meeting you!! You’re killing it!!" Swift captioned a pic on her Instagram.

Swift wasn't the only celeb BTS was rubbing elbows with backstage. The boys posted a Twitter video of themselves chumming it up with DJ Khaled.

With @djkhaled ???? pic.twitter.com/6l49G5JeOj

The meetings happened just before BTS took home the award for Top Social Artist -- their second win in two years.

"Thank you so much, Billboard Music Awards, for this precious award two years in a row," RM told the crowd. "This time we had a chance to think about what social really means to us. And now, we realize our words truly carry weight, thanks to you guys and ARMY out there."

BTS is set to make their TV performance debut of their new single, "Fake Love," at Sunday's awards show, and told ET last week that they were a little "nervous" to hit the stage.

