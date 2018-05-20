Halsey and The Chainsmokers Remember Avicii in Heartfelt Tributes at the 2018 BBMAs

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers joined friend and collaborator Halsey at this year's Billboard Music Awards, where they paid tribute to the late EDM artist Avicii.

The three musicians took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday to present the award for Top Hot 100 Song, but took a moment to honor the memory of their fellow EDM icon, who died in April.

"His passing was a great loss for the music world, and for us," Pall shared, somberly. "He was an artist who inspired so many and in so many ways. And, simply put, he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community."

Halsey shared the touching sentiment and explained the scope of the impact Avicii's death had on everybody in the music world.

"Everyone who worked with him would agree that he was such a joy," the 23-year-old singer said. "And it makes this tragedy all the more painful."

Halsey went on to share that the musician's death is "a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues."

Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, where he was vacationing. It is believed that the singer took his own life. He was 28.

Not long after paying tribute to the late artist, The Chainsmokers took home the award for Top Dance/Electronic Artist, and Pall dedicated the Golden Microphone to Avicii and addressed the artist's influence on EDM and pop.

"We want to dedicate this award to Avicii. None of us would be here. Everyone who was nominated for this award was massively influenced by him," Pall shared. "He is someone who made us believe this is a realistic career and something we could do with our lives. He inspired all of us, influenced our music, influenced pop music and music in general, and he will be missed."

"I hope you're somewhere, I hope you found peace, and we love you," Pall concluded.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

