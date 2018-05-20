Sen. John McCain tweets birthday wish to wife, Cindy

PHOENIX - Sen. John McCain took to Twitter on Sunday to wish a happy birthday to his wife, Cindy.
Cindy McCain celebrated her 64th birthday Sunday.
"Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife @cindymccain - you make us very proud!" the Arizona Republican wrote on Twitter.
The sentimental message was accompanied by a photo of the couple with their dog, a Chesapeake Bay retriever named Gilley. The photo was taken at daughter Meghan McCain's 2017 wedding at the family's home in Cornville, near Sedona.
In the photo, the 81-year-old senator is wearing a blue button-up shirt paired with a navy-colored blazer and blue jeans. He's also wearing a tennis shoe on his right foot and a walking boot on his left. Cindy McCain chose a red coat, a black scarf and dark-colored tights for the nuptials. An elaborate boutonniere is pinned to the lapel of her coat.
The couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary earlier this week. John McCain married Cindy Hensley on May 17, 1980, at the Arizona Biltmore hotel in Phoenix. They had met in Hawaii at a military reception a year before.
The six-term senator has been battling a deadly form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma and has been in Arizona since Dec. 17. Recently, he's been recovering at his northern Arizona home.
McCain has welcomed a number of prominent visitors in the past few months, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife @cindymccain - you make us very proud! pic.twitter.com/Xln5OOvQKJ- John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 20, 2018
Happy 37th anniversary to my love @cindymccain - time flies when you're having fun! pic.twitter.com/eivKVUylHb- John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 17, 2018
